Ind vs SL, 1st ODI: Umran Malik Clocks 156 Kmph To Become Fastest Indian Bowler
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Umran Malik scalped three wickets in the first ODI against Sri Lanka.
Young tearaway fast bowler Umran Malik bowled a 156 kph delivery to better his own record and deliver the fastest ball for India in international cricket, during the first ODI against Sri Lanka, here on Tuesday, 10 January.
The 23-year-old achieved the milestone in the 14th over of the Sri Lankan innings. He picked 3/57 in his eight overs and acted as the middle overs enforcer for India.
Recently, Umran had surpassed Jasprit Bumrah (153.6 kmph) to bowl the fastest delivery in international cricket by an Indian after clocking 155 kmph delivery in the first T20I against Sri Lanka.
Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir pacer has also bowled at a speed of 157 kmph in the IPL. He has been on the money off late controlling his line and length well apart from delivering balls at extreme pace.
"I have played 6 games, I just want to bowl well and in the right areas. The wicket was flat, I spoke with Siraj bhai, Shami bhai, the input was to make the most of my pace. I want to be as accurate as possible," said Umran after India's win.
Malik was also India’s most successful bowler in the first ODI, as he scalped three wickets by conceding 57 runs in his 8-over spell. The speedster first got the better of Charith Asalanka, before he dismissed Pathum Nissanka and Dunith Wellalage.
India Have It Easy in First ODI
As for the match itself, Virat Kohli's 45th ODI century and captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill fifties powered India to a 67-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first game and 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
After being asked to bat first, India put up a gigantic total of 373 runs. Sri Lanka faltered in the run chase, and despite a valiant show by skipper Dasun Shanaka, they could not score more than 306.
