Ind vs SL, 1st ODI: Umran Malik Clocks 156 Kmph To Become Fastest Indian Bowler

Young tearaway fast bowler Umran Malik bowled a 156 kph delivery to better his own record and deliver the fastest ball for India in international cricket, during the first ODI against Sri Lanka, here on Tuesday, 10 January.

The 23-year-old achieved the milestone in the 14th over of the Sri Lankan innings. He picked 3/57 in his eight overs and acted as the middle overs enforcer for India.

Recently, Umran had surpassed Jasprit Bumrah (153.6 kmph) to bowl the fastest delivery in international cricket by an Indian after clocking 155 kmph delivery in the first T20I against Sri Lanka.