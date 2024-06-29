India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: No Rain in Barbados, India a Step Away From Glory

India and South Africa are competing in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
This match is being played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
India are the inaugural champions of this competition, but have not won any ICC tournament since 2013.
South Africa are yet to win their maiden World Cup, with this being their first-ever final appearance in a World Cup.
The match will commence at 8pm IST, with the toss taking place at 7:30pm IST.
India vs South Africa Live Score: India's Journey To The Grand Finale
Here's what India's journey to the summit clash looks like:
Group A
Beat Ireland by 8 wickets in New York
Beat Pakistan by 6 runs in New York
Beat USA by 7 wickets in New York
Super Eight Stage
Beat Afghanistan by 47 runs in Barbados
Beat Bangladesh by 50 runs in Antigua
Beat Australia by 24 runs in St Lucia
Semi-final
Beat England by 68 runs in Guyana
India vs South Africa Live Score: What Did The Coach Say?
As he approaches his final assignment with the Indian team, coach Rahul Dravid lavished praise on captain Rohit Sharma's tactical brilliance and expressed unwavering support for the talismanic Virat Kohli despite his recent dip in form during the tournament.
Find out everything the coach had to say on the eve of the final by clicking here.
India vs South Africa Live Score: A Look at Key Player Battles
Both India and South Africa have reached the title clash as unbeaten teams.
A victory for India would serve as a fitting farewell to Rahul Dravid’s tenure as head coach. For South Africa, who last won the 1998 ICC Knock-Out (then known as the Champions Trophy), the final presents the perfect opportunity to give their country the joy of winning the silverware.
As we gear up for this thrilling showdown in the Caribbean, there are five key player battles that shouldn't be missed.
India vs South Africa Live Score: Head to Head Results
The two sides have faced each other six times in T20 World Cup history, with India holding the upper hand in their head-to-head encounters.
India v South Africa head-to-head in T20 World Cups
Number of matches played: 6
India won: 4 times
South Africa won: 2 times
India v South Africa overall T20Is head-to-head
Number of matches played: 26
India won: 14 times
South Africa won: 11