T20 WC Final: Rohit vs Jansen, Kohli vs Rabada – Ind vs SA 5 Key Player Battles

Barbados' Kensington Oval will host a marquee clash on 29 June, as two undefeated teams, India and South Africa, face off in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Rohit Sharma’s men and Aiden Markram’s team both dominated their semi-final opponents, setting the stage for an epic contest. For the Proteas, this marks their first appearance in an ICC tournament final, offering a golden opportunity to taste victory. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will be eager to end their prolonged 11-year title drought with a triumphant finish.