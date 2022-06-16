Arshdeep Singh Over Avesh Khan? How India Could Line-up in 4th T20 Against SA

Bowling

Led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian bowling attack was in sublime form on Day 3 of the series. Harshal Patel got his variations going too and the spinners, who had been expensive were on the money.

Bhuvi as usual was accurate and tough to get away, bowling with good pace at the top, during the powerplay. His opening partner Avesh Khan though has not been able to bag the wickets he would have liked, but has supported Bhuvi and the rest ably, not giving away freebies to the South Africans.

In Rajkot, Pant and Dravid will want more of that and especially want to see more of Chahal’s guile bamboozling the Proteas batters.

If India want switch things up a little and rotate the bowlers, Umran Malik could get a look in for Avesh, while the other option is also the left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is better suited to leaking less runs in the end overs.

Whichever way one looks at it, the Indian team have a happy headache in terms of selection, if the form continues to be good.

Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer/Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh