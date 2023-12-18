Join Us On:
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch IND vs SA?

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: India and South Africa will clash in the 2nd ODI on 19 December 2023 at St George’s Park.

Saima Andrabi
Cricket
IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2023: After winning the 1st ODI by 8 wickets, team India is all set to clash against South Africa in the 2nd ODI match on Tuesday, 19 December 2023. The match will be played at St George’s Park, Gqeberha. A total of three matches will be played in the ongoing IND vs SA ODI series 2023. Prior to this, India and South Africa locked horns in a three match T20I series which ended in a tie.

India and South Africa will square off sixth time in an ODI format at St George's Park. Out of the previous five encounters, only one resulted in a victory for India and four in favour of South Africa. Five years have passed since their last meeting in the 50-over game at the location. The KL Rahul team would definitely try their best to win the 2nd ODI against Proteas to lead the series by 2-1.

When is the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI?

IND vs SA 2nd ODI match will be played on Tuesday, 19 December 2023.

Where Will be the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Played?

IND vs SA 2nd ODI match will be played at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

When Will the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match Start?

IND vs SA 2nd ODI match will start at 4:30 pm IST.

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match?

IND vs SA 2nd ODI match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match on TV?

IND vs SA 2nd ODI match will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network channels on TV.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Squads

India Squad: K L Rahul (c)(wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, and Deepak Chahar.

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Tony De Zorzi, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Nandre Burger, Mihlali Mpongwana, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Ottniel Baartman, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, and Lizaad Williams.

