India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch IND vs SA?

IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2023: After winning the 1st ODI by 8 wickets, team India is all set to clash against South Africa in the 2nd ODI match on Tuesday, 19 December 2023. The match will be played at St George’s Park, Gqeberha. A total of three matches will be played in the ongoing IND vs SA ODI series 2023. Prior to this, India and South Africa locked horns in a three match T20I series which ended in a tie.

India and South Africa will square off sixth time in an ODI format at St George's Park. Out of the previous five encounters, only one resulted in a victory for India and four in favour of South Africa. Five years have passed since their last meeting in the 50-over game at the location. The KL Rahul team would definitely try their best to win the 2nd ODI against Proteas to lead the series by 2-1.