India vs SA, 2nd ODI: Ishan Kishan ‘Really Happy’ With His 93-Run Knock at Home

Iyer, who hit 15 fours in his 111-ball 113, his second century in the format and was named 'Player of the Match', stayed till the end and combined timing with placement despite cramps hampering him. "I am ecstatic, to be honest. When I went in to bat, I spoke to Ishan and he was in the mindset to take on the bowlers. So we decided to play the ball on merit and see how it goes."



"I am not someone who changes according to the bowler. I am someone who changes on the instinct. It's not something I try in nets first, I change it in the match itself. Tomorrow is a travel day and then the day after another match (series decider in New Delhi). Motivated for that, let's see what's in store for me and the team."