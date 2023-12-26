India vs SA, 1st Test: KL Rahul Lone Fighter as India Score 208/8 After Day 1

Rabada, with his accurate line and length, tested Rohit with a sharp bouncer as India lost their captain in the fifth over to a short ball that he pulled to one of the only two men on the boundary, at long leg. Rohit scored 5 off 14 deliveries.

The Indian batters left more than half (33) of the first 60 balls. That's largely because 48 of them were on the shorter side which would not hit the stumps, even if they were bowled at the stumps. But debutant Nandre Burger, with different plans, pitched one up and got the big wicket of Jaiswal. Jaiswal, who edged behind keeper Kyle Verreynne, departed after scoring 17 off 37 deliveries.

The Jaiswal wicket came off only the 10th ball that SA pitched up in the first 10 overs. Burger, lucky this time, got rid of Shubman Gill on the leg side as he just gloved the ball into the hands of wicketkeeper Verreynne.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer both were dropped on either side of the drinks break, and the duo made the most of their lives. Iyer was let off by Jansen at point, Kohli by de Zorzi at square leg. Iyer had looked to swing free while Kohli has been a lot more classical with his stroke-making.