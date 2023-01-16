ADVERTISEMENT

Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 India vs UAE Live Streaming: Where To Watch Live

The U19 India Women vs U19 UAE Women match T20 World Cup 2023 will be played today, 16 January at 1:30 pm IST.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Cricket
2 min read
U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 India vs UAE Live Streaming: The ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023 officially kicked off on Saturday, 14 January 2023. This year, a total of 16 teams will participate in the tournament in 41 matches.

On the first day,  four matches were played at the Benoni, South Africa between UAE U19 and Scotland U19, Australia U19 and Bangladesh U19, South Africa U19 and India U19, and Sri Lanka vs USA U19. 

After a marvellous win against South Africa, women in blue will take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) today on Monday, 16 January 2023.

Let us know the live streaming and live telecast details of the India Women U19 India vs UAE Women U19 T20 World Cup 2023.

U19 India vs UAE Women U19 T20 World Cup Match 2023: Date, Time, and Venue

The India Women U19 vs UAE Women U19 T20 World Cup Match 2023 will be played today, 16 January 2023 at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni. The match will start at 1:30 pm (IST).

Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 India vs UAE: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 match between India and UAE will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Team India Women U19 is currently leading the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 points table after they defeated South Africa by 7 wickets in their first match of the tournament.
India Women U19 vs UAE Women U19 T20 World Cup Match 2023: Live Telecast Details

The live telecast of the India U19 Women vs UAE U 19 Women T20 World Cup Match 2023 will be broadcasted on the Start Sports Network in India.

