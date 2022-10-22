India-Pak T20 WC: Babar Azam Banking on Haris Rauf's MCG Insights For India Tie

Azam further updated on the fitness status of left-handed batters Shan Masood, who was hit on the head during a practice session on Friday, and Fakhar Zaman, who was drafted into the 15-man squad after recovering from a knee injury.

"Shan Masood is fine and has recovered from his injury. Whatever has been his tests, they all have come out fine. He's ready for tomorrow's match if needed, but we have not selected our final team yet as the pitch has been covered for the last two days and we will decide on the eleven once we see the pitch. Fakhar Zaman hasn't fully recovered yet. It will take him 1-2 days more to be fully fit, but his recovery is going very well. He is not available for the match against India."

Asked about rain being a threat for Sunday's match, Azam remarked, "Weather is not in our hands, it is in God's hands. Whatever the overs or situation happen in the match, you have to be ready for every situation as a professional and we are ready for it. We will try that on the day, we will give our hundred percent effort to our plans. Result is not in our hands, we have effort in our hands."