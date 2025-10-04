India vs Pakistan 4.0 at Women's WC: Can Cricket Finally Drown Out The Noise?

What happened last Sunday? India and Pakistan played a game of cricket (are we sure it was cricket?).
And the one before that? Ditto.
The one before that? Ditto.
What will happen this Sunday? India and Pakistan will play a game of cricket. Again.
For two nations who cannot look each other in the eye, whose relationship is as bitter as receiving a wedding invitation from an ex, who would gladly have avoided each other like the plague had it not been for sporting obligations, India and Pakistan surely meet a lot. And more often than not, it is on a cricket ground.
Over the past three weeks, India have beaten Pakistan consecutively on their way to the 2025 Asia Cup title. For which, as it turns out, they are yet to receive a trophy — but that is another story, about which you can read here.
To Shake Or Not To Shake
Tomorrow’s fixture is of a different kind — the ICC Women’s World Cup — featuring a fresh set of players. What remains constant, however, is the political undercurrent. During the Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav insisted the decision not to shake hands was his alone. With time, though, it has become evident that there was an element of hierarchal involvement.
With the men’s matches having completed — till they meet again — will the women’s game see a deviation from the new normal? Reportedly, it is unlikely.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated that the relationship with Pakistan has not changed, which will justify not changing the stance on handshakes.
I cannot forecast anything, but our relationship with that particular hostile country is the same. There is no changes since last week. India will play that match against Pakistan in Colombo, and all cricket protocols will be followed. I can only assure that whatever is in the MCC regulations of cricket, that will be followed. Whether there will be handshakes, whether there will be hugging, I cannot assure you of anything at this moment.Devajit Saikia, to BBC
Former cricketer and JioStar expert Saba Karim echoed him.
I think the BCCI has made its stance very clear — that the Indian women’s team would also behave in the same manner as the men’s team did in the Asia Cup. Which means I don’t think the Indian women will be shaking hands with the Pakistani cricketers. That stance has been very clear, and I believe India will stick to it.Saba Karim
About Comments And Gestures
What further stoked controversy was ex-Pakistan captain Sana Mir’s commentary during which she described cricketer Natalia Pervaiz as 'comes from Azad Kashmir.' She later clarified on social media:
It's unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion and people in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure. It is sad that this requires an explanation at public level. My comment about a Pakistan player's hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges she faced of coming from a certain region in Pakistan and her incredible journey. It is part of the story telling we do as commentators as where the players come from. I did that today for two other players coming from other regions, too. Please don’t politicise it. As a commentator on the World Feed, we are meant to focus on the sport, teams, and players, highlighting inspiring stories of grit and perseverance. There is no malice in my heart or any intention to hurt sentiments.Sana Mir
Gestures from Fatima Sana, among others, have also sparked controversy.
Two Teams, One Message — Keep The Focus On The Game
Isolated sparks aside, however, there has been a conscious attempt to not let political narratives hijack the sport. Unlike the Asia Cup, where captains fielded non-cricketing questions, this time both camps have tried to stay firmly on the subject of cricket. Whether at the press conference of Indian bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi or Pakistan captain Fatima Sana, one phrase has echoed — ‘the focus is on the game.’
In a world that has very little semblance to the one we are living in now, the last India-Pakistan World Cup clash had its limelight stolen by a non-cricketing entity as well — Bismah Maroof’s daughter, Fatima. She was the centerpiece of warmth for the Indian players.
Her namesake, Fatima Sana reminisces that day with fondness. Except, she immediately returned to being stoic when talking about the game.
Obviously, those were happy memories. Everyone was playing with Bismah Maroof's child. We really enjoyed it. But the reason why we are here now is to play cricket. We share a good relationship with every team and we do not focus on the chatter outside. Of course, when there is noise, there will be surround sound. But we have come here to play cricket, and that is what we are focused on right now.Fatima Sana
Aavishkar Salvi was on the same page.
Our focus is only on cricket. We have told our girls to bring their 'A' game to the day. And we have told them to take it just like another game. The World Cup is a long campaign and there will be a lot of games coming our way. So, we need to be calm and composed. We take every game as per its merit, and we enter into the game with the best mindspace.Aavishkar Salvi
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur reinforced the message:
We have grown up watching India-Pakistan games and always wanted to be a part of them. We always talk about treating it as any other game and staying focused.Harmanpreet Kaur
In cricketing terms, India and Pakistan couldn’t have been farther apart than they already are, with the former having won all of the 11 women’s ODI meetings.
In non-cricketing terms, India and Pakistan couldn’t have been farther apart than they already are.
So, come Sunday night, will the conversation be about cricketing brilliance — or everything but? Gestures, comments, celebrations?
If you are a cricket fan, you can only hope it is the former.