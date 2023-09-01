Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Weather Forecast – Rain Clouds Loom Large

As per Weather.com, the chances of rain are quite high during the early hours of Saturday, but the conditions are likely to improve post-noon. From 5:30am to 12:30pm, however, the chances of rain vary from 62% to 73%.

The chances will then gradually decrease as the day progresses, and by 5:30pm, the weather is expected to be conducive for a match. With the fixture scheduled to commence at 3pm local time, it is expected that we will witness cricket at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, even if it is a rain-curtailed, DLS-infused version of the game.

Chances of rain in Kandy on 2 September: