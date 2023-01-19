Ind vs NZ: Gavaskar, Karthik Miffed With Ishan Kishan for Hit-Wicket Appeal

India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was criticised for trying to make the umpires believe New Zealand captain Tom Latham had been out hit-wicket during the first ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 16th over when Latham, playing his first ball of the match, went deep in his crease and tapped off left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav through the leg side.