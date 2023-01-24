India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live: How & Where To Watch IND vs NZ Live Streaming

India is ready to face New Zealand in the third ODI of their ongoing three-match series. Both teams are gearing up to put up a tough fight in the upcoming match and viewers are extremely curious to see who will win. It is important to note that the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, 24 January 2023. Viewers in the country can watch the live streaming of the upcoming match.

