India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live: How & Where To Watch IND vs NZ Live Streaming
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 24 January.
India is ready to face New Zealand in the third ODI of their ongoing three-match series. Both teams are gearing up to put up a tough fight in the upcoming match and viewers are extremely curious to see who will win. It is important to note that the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, 24 January 2023. Viewers in the country can watch the live streaming of the upcoming match.
All the cricket fans in the country should note that India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI is scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday, 24 January. Fans want their favourite team to win the match. As per the latest details available from the previous match, Team India won the second ODI that took place on Wednesday against New Zealand in Raipur.
Here are all the latest details on India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match that is scheduled to take place on Tuesday. Keep reading to know the time, venue, and live streaming details of the upcoming match that will be conducted soon.
When will India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI be played?
As per the details mentioned on the official schedule, India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, 24 January 2023. Viewers can watch the match.
What is the time of the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match?
All interested cricket fans should note that India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST. You can watch the live streaming of the match from anywhere you want.
Where will India vs New Zealand match be played in India?
India is ready to play against New Zealand in the 3rd ODI match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. It is important to note that the ODI series between the two teams is being hosted by India.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live in India?
As per the details, viewers in the country can watch India vs New Zealand live match on the Star Sports Network channels at the scheduled time.
Where to watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in the country?
Viewers can watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand via the Hotstar app.
