India vs Ireland 2nd T20 Match 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch
India Vs Ireland 2nd T20I 2022 will be played on Tuesday, 28 June 2022.
Good news for cricket lovers, the 2nd T20 match between India and Ireland will be played on 28 June 2022. This will be the second and final match of the India Vs Ireland T20 two-match series 2022. Hardik Pandya is leading team India as captain in the T20I series of India vs Ireland.
The first match of India vs Ireland T20I series 2022 was played on Sunday, 26 June 2022. Hardik Pandya began his captaincy journey with this match and proved to be a good captain. The first T20I was interrupted by rain and the 20 overs game had to be reduced to 12 overs.
The 1st T20I was played at The Village, Dublin. Under the captainship of Hardik Pandya, team India won the match by seven wickets and is now leading the T20I series.
India vs Ireland 2nd T20I 2022: When and Where
The second match of India vs Ireland series will be played on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 at the Malahide Cricket Club, Castle Avenue, Dublin. The 2nd T20I (IND Vs IRE) will start at 9 pm (Indian Standard Time).
India Vs Ireland 2nd T20I 2022: Live Streaming
The second T20I will be live streamed on Sony Liv. For further details, please check the official site, sonyliv.com. You can also install the Sony Liv mobile application to enjoy the uninterrupted services.
For detailed updates, live commentary, big highlights, live scores, and more, viewers should follow the sonyliv.com. You can also switch to the Sony Liv mobile application for detailed updates about the match.
IND Vs IRE 2nd T20I 2022: Which Channels Will Broadcast the Match
The IND vs IRE 2nd T20I will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network (Sony Six and Sony Six HD) on Tuesday, 28 June 2022.
2nd T20I 2022 (India Vs Ireland): Team Squads
Following are the details of India Vs Ireland 2nd T20I 2022 team squads:
Ireland Team Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Conor Olphert, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Stephen Doheny, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Lorcan Tucker, Barry Paul Stirling, McCarthy, and Craig Young.
Indian Team Squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, and Axar Patel.
