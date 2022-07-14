India vs England 2nd ODI: Kohli Returns as India Opt to Bowl First
Latest updates from the second ODI between India and England
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first in what looks like clear conditions for the second ODI at Lord’s in London on Thursday. India currently lead 1-0 in the three-match ODI series, having won the first game at The Oval.
According to Rohit, star batter Virat Kohli returns to the playing XI for India after missing the first game due to a mild groin strain. Shreyas Iyer, who featured in the first ODI will sit out.
Meanwhile, England skipper Jos Buttler informed that his team have chosen to go with the same XI that played in the first ODI.
Teams
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.
England (playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c/wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.
