Manchester Test Cancelled: Do India Win England Test Series 2-1?

As per the statements of the boards concerned, BCCI and ECB, the series has not ended with the Indian side offering to reschedule the Test.

According to the ICC regulations for the World Test Championship, COVID-19 is an acceptable reason for cancelling a match if it has a significant impact on a side fielding a team.

The ICC is expected to decide the result of the match and series, which India led 2-1 to leave them on the brink of a notable double after their series win in Australia, although a quick verdict is unlikely.

If the ICC deem the Test called off due COVID-19, then the game stands abandoned. Also leaving England in a spot of bother financially.

"It (Test being called off) doesn't make a difference in respect of a ticket buyers; they will be paid back in full," said Harrison. "It makes a difference in terms of the ECB balance sheet."

If the ICC decide that India has forfeited the game, then the series will finish 2-2.

The third option for ICC is to direct India and England to play a Test in July 2022 when the Virat Kohli led side travel to UK for 6 white-ball games. The current WTC cycle is from 2021-2023, allowing the ICC leeway for such a decision.

"We have to just take a breath and ask the ICC to formally adjudicate on the result of this," Tom Harrison, the ECB chief executive, said. "The BCCI have offered to reschedule the match, which is good news. But whether that is part of this series, a fresh one-match series or the first match of another series, I don't know yet. These are the things that we need to take some time over. I know that fans will be anxious to know. Players are, too."