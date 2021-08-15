Lord's Test: Intruder Tries to Join Indian Team, Taken Away by Security

Before the start of the second session on the third day of the second Test between England and India at Lord's, a funny incident happened as an intruder tried to join the team in the field.

A spectator dressed in cricket whites and sporting an Indian Test shirt walked out onto the field to join the Indian team after lunch. The man with 'Jarvo 69' on his shirt was stopped by security personnel as he walked onto the field.

On being stopped, the man pointed to the sponsor's logo followed by the BCCI logo on his shirt. He looked away to get the ball but another security person in a blue jacket arrived to take the intruder away.