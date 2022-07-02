India vs England, Edgbaston Test, Day 2: Ravindra Jadeja Restarts on 83

India’s changed top order did not work to plan as Cheteshwar Pujara (13) and Shubman Gill (17) both failed to fire and were dismissed in the opening hour of Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test by none other than James Anderson.

That was followed by a long rain stoppage after which Matthew Potts packed off Hanuma Vihari (20) and then Virat Kohli for 11, before Anderson exploited Shreyas Iyer’s weakness with the short ball and dismissed him for 15.

At 98/5 England were on top, but that’s when Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja decided to get their act going. Pant did Pant things, getting to his century off 89 deliveries and then adding 46 more in quick time, while Jadeja was happy to close out the other end. The duo put on 222 runs as India fought back in style, wresting away the advantage from the hosts. And if anyone was happy to see the back of Pant, it was Jack Leach who took a hammering, yet again. Joe Root though was successful in dismissing Pant.

Jadeja finished Day 1 unbeaten on 83 with Mohammed Shami for company.