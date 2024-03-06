Ind vs Eng 5th Test: 'My Entire Family Is Built On Cricket,' Says Ashwin

"Anything and everything around what I have to do, or what my cricket is like, it's very seamlessly attached to them. They have eliminated anything that comes in the way of my cricket. That has been the sole purpose of their lives ever since I can remember," he added.

"It is very difficult to find a family like me, my dad and mom. I've forgotten to add two other members: my grandfather and my aunt. We used to live in a joint family. For about eight years, my granddad used to bring my cricket kit, my cricket clothes, milk and all and just stand outside the ground or spread a newspaper and sit on the ground, and make sure that everything was going right, because both my parents were working. If I came back home, my aunt would be the caretaker. She would provide what I needed."