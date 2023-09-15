India vs Bangladesh: Shardul Scalps 3 on Comeback Match, Bangladesh Score 265

Returning to the playing XI after being dropped against Sri Lanka, Shardul Thakur picked up three crucial wickets as India managed to restrict Bangladesh to a total of 265/8, in the last Super Four match of the 2023 Asia Cup.
Winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first in Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium, whilst naming changes aplenty, with his team having already secured a place in the final. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were all rested, with Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna getting into the team.
India got off to an excellent start as in only the third over of the match, a brilliant in-swinger from Shami breached Litton Das’ defence to dismantle his stumps. An over later, Thakur replicated the same by dismissing Tanzid Hassan.
Veteran Bangladeshi batter Anamul Haque Bijoy, who was playing his first ODI match since December 2022, could not justify his selection, losing his wicket to a rash pull shot after scoring only four runs, with Thakur adding another scalp to his tally.
The all-rounder should have had his third wicket soon, but Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav dropped fairly easy chances to dismiss Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The latter, however, could not capitalise on the two opportunities he was handed, as he was dismissed by Axar Patel in the 14th over.
At 59/4, Bangladesh were headed towards what could have been an embarrassing all out, but skipper Shakib Al Hasan and youngster Towhid Hridoy stitched a resolute fifth-wicket stand.
The pair first opted to cautiously get a feel of the track before playing the more audacious shots, with debutant Tilak Varma being targeted in particular, conceding 14 runs in his fourth over.
In the 26th over of the match, Shakib brought up his 55th ODI half-century by dancing down the track and dispatching an Axar Patel delivery into the stands. At the second drinks break, Bangladesh’s score read 160/4.
Thakur Delivers Again, but Tail-Enders Prevent Collapse
Thakur, whose knack for breaking partnerships is well-documented, did his trick yet again by sending the opposition’s skipper back in only the first delivery after the resumption.
In the next over, Ravindra Jadeja trapped Shahim Hossain Patwary leg before wicket to put the pressure back on Bangladesh, while Towhid Hridoy’s endeavour finally ended in the 42nd over, but only after he had recorded his fifth half-century in this format.
Bangladesh’s innings, however, was far from being over, with the left-arm spinner playing the knock of his life. He scored 44 runs in 45 deliveries – his ODI career-highest – to help Bangladesh get to a total of 265 runs.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)