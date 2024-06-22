India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Win Toss, Ask India To Bat First

The toss has happened, and the news from the centre is – Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Bangladeshi captain Najmul Hossain Hossain stated "We would like to restrict them to a small total. That is our plan. We know the conditions here and also about the wind factor."

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, however, was not at all disappointed after losing the toss, for he wanted to bat first anyway. "We wanted to bat and that is what we got," said Sharma.