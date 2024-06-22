India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Win Toss, Ask India To Bat First

India are competing against Bangladesh in their second match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8.
The match is being played in Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
Having commenced on their Super 8 journey with a 47-run triumph over Afghanistan, India are currently placed second in the Group 1 standings.
With a 28-run defeat to Australia via the DLS method, Bangladesh are plum last.
Bangladesh won the toss and asked India to bat first.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: No Changes in Indian Team, 1 Change in Bangladesh XI
Along expected lines, India have decided to make no changes to their team. That means Sanju Samson is still sitting out.
Bangladesh, quite interestingly, have opted for an additional batter today, fielding Jaker Ali in Taskin Ahmed's place.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
Bangladesh Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh Bowl First, Opt to Bowl First
The toss has happened, and the news from the centre is – Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to bowl first.
Bangladeshi captain Najmul Hossain Hossain stated "We would like to restrict them to a small total. That is our plan. We know the conditions here and also about the wind factor."
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, however, was not at all disappointed after losing the toss, for he wanted to bat first anyway. "We wanted to bat and that is what we got," said Sharma.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Will We See Any Changes in India's Playing XI?
Will India opt to fix what's not broken? Or, is something broken, but the wins have concealed it?
Should they decide to make a change, Sanju Samson could be considered to strengthen the middle-order, considering Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to continue opening the innings.
We will know in 8 minutes.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: What To Expect in Antigua?
In a word – runs.
The Indian batters heaved a sigh of relief when they moved base from New York to Barbados, and the smiles could be broader today, for in the last match, we saw Australia scoring 100 runs off 11.2 overs against Bangladesh on this ground.
Earlier, we have seen South Africa scoring 194, while the USA putting up 176 in response. England scored 122 runs in just 10 overs against Namibia.
The bottomline being – there are big runs to be scored, should the batting be up to the mark.