India Eye Maiden T20 WC Title Against 4-time Champions Australia

Toss will play a crucial role in the summit clash. If India win the toss, they would back themselves to set a stiff target against the dominating Aussies and defend it. The young Indian batters - comprising of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues -- are in great nick but seniors Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will have to fire big as India chase their maiden ICC title.

Verma has lit up the tournament with her performances at the top of the order, having already hit 161 runs in her four innings.

Australia's batters have also caught the eye, with Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy scoring 341 runs between them at the top of the order.

The two leading wicket takers in the tournament will also be in show with Megan Schutt and Poonam Yadav both having nine to their name.

Both the star Indian batters haven't been able to fire and that's why they would want to score big to make Harmanpreet's 31st birthday even more memorable.

Harmanpreet will be the first woman to captain India in a T20 World Cup final, while Meg Lanning could become the third Australian to lift a global trophy on home soil after Lyn Larsen and Michael Clarke.