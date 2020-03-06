It’s India vs Australia in Sunday’s Women’s T20 World Cup Final

India advanced without bowling a ball when rain washed out their afternoon match against England on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. India finished first in Group A, giving it the advantage over England if the match was not played.

In the night semifinal at the same venue, Australia beat South Africa under the Duckworth-Lewis system after rain delayed the start of their match.

Australia posted 134 for five in 20 overs after being sent into bat. South Africa was given a revised total of 98 runs from 13 overs after the rain finally stopped after the innings change.

The four-time champion Australians held South Africa to 92-5, with Laura Wolvaardt scoring an unbeaten 41 from 27 balls.