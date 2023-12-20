India vs Australia Women 1st Test Live Streaming: Where To Watch INDW vs AUSW?

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st Test Live Streaming: After defeating England by a massive score of 347, the India Women 's Cricket team is all set to lock horns with the Australia Women's Cricket team in a one-off Test match on Thursday, 21 December 2023. The IND-W vs AUS-W test match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Alyssa Healy will be captaining the Australian women's side in a Test match on Indian soil for the first time since February 1984, hence this encounter promises to be historic. Team India will play the match with high spirits since their confidence has been boosted after triumphing over England. However, the Australian Women's team is just as strong and will undoubtedly rise to the challenge.

Let us check out IND-W vs AUS-W 1st Test match date, timings, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details.