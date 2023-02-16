Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli Focuses on Batting Against Spin, Others Stick to Basics

After Kohli left, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara, followed by Shreyas Iyer, batted for a long period in the practice session, with Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav taking turns to get some batting practice.

The batters initially focused on their defensive strokes, before opening up to play their shots. When facing Ravichandran Ashwin, Pujara had offered no shot and put forward the front pad. Ashwin instantly appealed loudly, before going silent and then appealing loudly in front of Sairaj Bahutule, the spin bowling coach at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Once Rahul was done, Rohit Sharma came in and focused on his straight bat shots. Pujara, all set to mark his 100th Test appearance, was cracking his drives well, used his feet well against spinners and tried to sweep a lot more than he usually does before going to have discussions with head coach Rahul Dravid.