Lot of Crap Being Said About Pitches, Want Ball To Turn From Day 1: Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri said he wants to see the ball turning from the first day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, adding that the hosts need to capitalise on the home advantage.

"I want the ball to turn from Day one! If you lose the toss, so be it. You want to see the ball turning a bit. Or something there for the bowlers on offer from Day one. It's your strength. You're playing at home. Capitalise on it," he said in a press conference organised by Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India are the current holder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having won the last three series against Australia in 2017, 2018-19 and 2020-21. Australia, on the other hand, are aiming to win a Test series in India after having done so last time in 2004.