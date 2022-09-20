India Vs Australia T20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND Vs AUS Match

India will be playing against Australia in a three-match T20I series as they build up to the T20 World Cup in a month’s time that will be played in Australia. The three T20I games will take place on 20, 23, and 25 September 2022.

The first T20I will be played in Mohali. India and Australia are set to face each other after their last face-off in 2020-21. During the tour, India played a T20I, ODI, and Test series against Australia and India lost the ODI series 1-2 but won the T20I series 2-1 and the Test series 2-1.

Australia's team has already landed in India for the T20I series. India did not perform as expected in the recent Asia Cup 2022 and thus failed to enter the final and lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage. Let's have a look at India vs Australia T20I details.