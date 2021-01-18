Siraj Has Travelled a Fair Distance from Hyderabad to Brisbane

Siraj meanwhile graduated quite swiftly from Melbourne to Sydney and by now was operating with the new ball alongside Bumrah. It seemed he was growing in confidence, he kept his head high even when the flat track at Sydney would have dampened the spirits of the best in the world. Years of toiling away on flat Indian tracks had toughened him up for this contest.

By the time the series entered a decisive phase in Brisbane, Siraj was the leader of the attack. Just consider the nature of the attack, he was leading an attack with fellow contestant for the next in line title, Saini, apart from white ball specialists Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan.

Siraj took on the mantle quite brilliantly after Bumrah was also out with an injury. By a strange quirk of fate he was the most experienced bowler of the attack. But Siraj had bowled plenty of overs in first-class cricket and he showed that the experience was not going to go waste. He toiled manfully alongside his fellow Test newcomers, to bowl out Australia twice! This had happened for just the third time at Brisbane since 1988. Why is 1988 important? Because that was the last time Australia lost a Test at the Gabba since 1988. Is there a message in that? We will know on the climatic Tuesday, but Siraj has shown that when the big boys return, you cannot dare keep him out of the squad.

He will be amongst the first ones to be pencilled in, because he showed an ability to lead. Not just with the ball, but also the lead bowler, the act of putting an arm around Natarajan won the hearts of many.