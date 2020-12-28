Siraj Credits Domestic Experience, Bharat Arun for Confident Debut

"I think my performance in the domestic cricket and first-class cricket has helped me. I am able to focus on the basics consistently. I don't try much," said Siraj referring to the difficulty of bowling on the MCG wicket, before adding, "Our plan was to stick to basics and keep patience. The wicket had also slowed down so on that we had to focus on basics."

He said that there is not much difference in bowling in Tests from bowling in the days' format of domestic cricket.

"Though Test cricket has a different value, we have to bowl at this level just like we do in domestic cricket with the red ball too...I am glad I am doing well and plan to do well in future," he said and added that he had been practicing during the lockdown with both the red and white ball.