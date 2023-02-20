India vs Australia: Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out of Last 2 Tests With Injury
India vs Australia: Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood flew back home to continue rehabilitation.
Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood was on Monday ruled out of the remaining two Tests of the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy against India due to his injury.
The baggy greens' head coach, Andrew McDonald confirmed that Hazlewood is flying home to continue his rehabilitation from an Achilles complaint, crciket.com.au reported.
The injury which Hazelwood sustained in Sydney last month, had sidelined him from the first two Tests in India. He is now set to miss the remaining two Tests as well.
Australian captain Pat Cummins has also flown back to Sydney due to a serious family illness but is expected to return for the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series in Indore. Australia are yet to decide on whether to send David Warner home after the veteran opener was subbed out of the second Test in Delhi because of concussion.
"He's still sore at the moment. We're in no rush to make any decisions at this point in time around Davey," coach McDonald was quoted by ABC news.
"It will be basically how sore and how functional it (his elbow) is as to what decision we make with him and then the length of the injury," he added.
Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc Return
Meanwhile, visitors have better news as Cameron Green is expected to be 100 percent fit for the third Test having come very close to playing in Delhi while Mitchell Starc is also in line to play.
India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after claiming an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with its six-wicket win in Delhi. Australia lost the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs.
The third Test begins on March 1 at Holkar Stadium in Indore.
