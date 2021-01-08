Podcast: Shubman Gill Looking Like India’s Find Of The Series
At Stumps on Day 2 of the SCG Test, India were 96/2, trailing Australia by 242 runs.
On this episode of The Aussie Challenge podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss Day 2 of the third Test between India and Australia at the SCG.
The day ended with India’s score at 96/2 as they trail Australia by 242 runs after the home team was bowled out on 338.
Australia started the day at 166/2 with Marnus Labuschange and Steve Smith at the crease. While Labuschange got out on 91, Smith went onto smash a century and was the last of the Aussie wickets to fall, run out on 131 by Ravindra Jadeja. The third highest-scorer on the day was Mitch Starc who made 24 while skipper Tim Paine got out on 1 to Bumrah.
By stumps, India had lost 2 wickets with openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma both back in the hut. Shubman, playing only his second Test march, looked solid at the crease as he made a half century. Rohit got out on 26.
At stumps, Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Ajinkya Rahane were at the crease for India.
