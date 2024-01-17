Ind vs Afg, 3rd T20I: Triple Role Rohit Saves India in a Game of Two Super Overs

The tri-faceted brilliance of Rohit Sharma – first with a 121-ball 69, followed by a four-ball 14, and finally, a three-ball 11 – helped India clinch a hard-fought victory in the third and final match of the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which was played in Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This match also marked the first occasion of two Super Overs being played in a men’s T20I fixture.
Batting first, India had a disastrous start as they lost four wickets with only 22 runs on the board, as two batters – Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson – departed for golden ducks.
However, Rohit Sharma’s rescue act of 121 runs from 69 deliveries, which included 11 fours and eight maximums, coupled with Rinku Singh’s commendable supporting act of 39-ball 69, propelled India to a competitive total of 212/4.
Albeit the target was steep, Afghanistan managed to equal India’s total, as every member of their top three scored half-centuries. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran laid the foundation with their 93-run stand, whilst the rest of the job was completed by Gulbadin Naib – who scored a 23-ball 55, and Mohammad Nabi – who accumulated 34 runs in 16 deliveries.
Batting first in the first Super Over, Afghanistan scored 16 runs off Mukesh Kumar’s bowling, with Nabi proving to be influential again. However, Rohit Sharma’s four-ball 14 helped India equal the score.
The second Super Over saw India scoring 11 runs, all of which were scored by their skipper. In response, spinner Ravi Bishnoi came clutch, as he conceded only one run and dismissed both Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to secure India’s victory.
