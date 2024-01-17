Ind vs Afg, 3rd T20I: Triple Role Rohit Saves India in a Game of Two Super Overs

Albeit the target was steep, Afghanistan managed to equal India’s total, as every member of their top three scored half-centuries. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran laid the foundation with their 93-run stand, whilst the rest of the job was completed by Gulbadin Naib – who scored a 23-ball 55, and Mohammad Nabi – who accumulated 34 runs in 16 deliveries.

Batting first in the first Super Over, Afghanistan scored 16 runs off Mukesh Kumar’s bowling, with Nabi proving to be influential again. However, Rohit Sharma’s four-ball 14 helped India equal the score.

The second Super Over saw India scoring 11 runs, all of which were scored by their skipper. In response, spinner Ravi Bishnoi came clutch, as he conceded only one run and dismissed both Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to secure India’s victory.