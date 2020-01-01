Have to counter breeze factor during Tests in New Zealand: Rahane

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Rahane spoke on a host of issues with regards to the upcoming tour where the current team has a good chance of emulating the class of 2009 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy.

"We played there in 2014...there is a breeze factor that is involved. I guess getting used to conditions will be the key as there will be more sideways movement because of breeze," Rahane said when asked about the challenges.