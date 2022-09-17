‘India Have Taken a Risk by Picking Only 4 Specialist Bowlers,’ Says Johnson

"Pat Cummins (Test skipper) may not able to do all formats. It might be too much workload for him, but then I look and check who is available. The selectors have someone in in mind may be Glenn Maxwell. Cameron Green will also be a good choice if you are looking a the future but there is already heavy workload for him as an all-rounder. Travis Head is there but he needs to be more consistent,” he said.

"Both Warner and Smith should not be captains. No issue with them being advisors of the the team which they already are. I don't see why this needs to be brought up all over again, it brings back the old stuff. They are also towards the end of their careers so it should be someone who has got more time in the game,” Johnson concluded.