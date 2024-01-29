ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

India Slip Down Below Bangladesh in Latest WTC Points Table After Defeat to Eng

India are currently placed 5th in the 2023-25 ICC #WTC points table, following their defeat to England in Hyderabad.

IANS
Published
Cricket
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

India slipped down the World Test Championship (WTC) points table below Bangladesh in the latest rankings and are currently ranked at the number 5 after they suffered a drastic defeat to England in the opening Test match of the five match series by 28 runs.

The stage was set for a gripping battle as India and England clashed in the opening Test match. India, led by Rohit Sharma, dominated the initial days, but Ollie Pope's resilience turned the game on its head. His masterful innings of 196 runs shifted the momentum, leaving India with a challenging target of 231 runs.

In a nail-biting finale, the Indian batting lineup faced the spin prowess of debutant Tom Hartley. The young spinner spun a web, claiming 7 crucial wickets in the final innings. Despite the valiant efforts, India fell short by 28 runs, handing England a memorable victory.
Also Read

ICC Lifts Suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket With Immediate Effect

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

As the dust settles, India finds itself slipping down the World Test Championship rankings to the fifth spot. The disappointment is palpable, especially considering their mixed performance in the ongoing tournament. With two wins, two losses, and a draw, the Indian team faces a critical juncture in the championship.

Attention now turns to the upcoming Test match in Vizag, where redemption beckons for the home team. Shubman Gill, in the spotlight for his struggles at the No. 3 position, carries the weight of expectations. Having played five Tests without a half-century in that role, Gill faces a pivotal moment to prove his mettle and contribute to India's resurgence.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

India Slip Down Below Bangladesh in Latest WTC Points Table After Defeat to Eng

India are currently placed 5th in the 2023-25 ICC #WTC points table, following their defeat to England in Hyderabad.

IANS
Published
Cricket
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

India slipped down the World Test Championship (WTC) points table below Bangladesh in the latest rankings and are currently ranked at the number 5 after they suffered a drastic defeat to England in the opening Test match of the five match series by 28 runs.

The stage was set for a gripping battle as India and England clashed in the opening Test match. India, led by Rohit Sharma, dominated the initial days, but Ollie Pope's resilience turned the game on its head. His masterful innings of 196 runs shifted the momentum, leaving India with a challenging target of 231 runs.

In a nail-biting finale, the Indian batting lineup faced the spin prowess of debutant Tom Hartley. The young spinner spun a web, claiming 7 crucial wickets in the final innings. Despite the valiant efforts, India fell short by 28 runs, handing England a memorable victory.
Also Read

ICC Lifts Suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket With Immediate Effect

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

As the dust settles, India finds itself slipping down the World Test Championship rankings to the fifth spot. The disappointment is palpable, especially considering their mixed performance in the ongoing tournament. With two wins, two losses, and a draw, the Indian team faces a critical juncture in the championship.

Attention now turns to the upcoming Test match in Vizag, where redemption beckons for the home team. Shubman Gill, in the spotlight for his struggles at the No. 3 position, carries the weight of expectations. Having played five Tests without a half-century in that role, Gill faces a pivotal moment to prove his mettle and contribute to India's resurgence.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×