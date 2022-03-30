India Can't Forever be 'Nearly There' Team, Time to Give Harmanpreet The Charge

Another World Cup, another loss. If not in the final, then in the semis. On this occasion, India was knocked out even without reaching the semis!

The analysis of the situation is a must for remedial action. Was it poor play? Was it a lack of skill? Was it a lack of intent or poor decision-making, or poor execution, above all?

I would say it was a lack of skill and intent from game one onwards. Against Pakistan, when India batted first, the batting display was absolutely bizarre. To get the ball off the square was a challenge for Indian batters, until Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana decided to play some positive cricket.