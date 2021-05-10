India’s Journey to World Test Championship Final vs New Zealand

The World Test Championship is in its home stretch with India and New Zealand set to fight it out in the final at Southampton from 18 June. Having kicked off in 2019 after the ODI World Cup in England, the WTC was expected to throw up some riveting contests between old foes before the summit clash.

The Championship started off in glorious fashion with the Ashes and the games between Sri Lanka and New Zealand before India joined the mix in West Indies. While the WTC’s initial games promised plenty of action for the later stages, the coronavirus pandemic had other ideas, cutting short the campaign for a few, as ICC were forced to redo their plans.