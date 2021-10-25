Chahal, Irfan, Harbhajan Lead the Way Against Abuse Directed at Mohammed Shami

Former India pacer RP Singh also tweeted: "@MdShami1 is an Indian cricketer and we are proud of him. To target him after the loss against Pak is pathetic."

Along with them the Pathan brothers also put out a stern message asking for the abuse to stop.



Pakistan crushed India for their first-ever victory against the archrival in a T20 World Cup game. Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) and captain Babar Azam (68 not out) struck superb unbeaten half-centuries and eased Pakistan to 152-0 in 17.5 overs in Group 2 of the Super 12s.