Pathan Brothers Send Out Strong Message in Support of Mohammed Shami
Sunday, against Pakistan, was the first time the Indian cricket team took the knee collectively.
Former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan have hit out at irate fans for their misbehaviour on social media after the Virat Kohli led team lost against Pakistan by 10 wickets on Sunday in Dubai.
Fast bowler Mohammed Shami was subjected to terrible abuse on social media after the Indian team lost against Pakistan by 10 wickets on Sunday.
The match finished in the 18th over bowled by Shami as Pakistan chased down a target of 152 runs with relative ease at the Dubai International Stadium.
Following the game, irate and unruly fans left distasteful comments on Shami’s social media handles.
“Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan! I’m talking about Flag of India of few years back. THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP. #Shami,” Irfan Pathan tweeted.
“Criticising is fine but khiladiyon ko abuse nahi karna chahiye. Ye game hai, better team on that day won. Inhi cricketers ne India ko bohot matches jitaye hain pichle kuch saalon mein. Aur haar kar jeetne wale ko hi baazigar kehte hai na! #indiaVsPakistan #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup21,” Yusuf Pathan tweeted.
The Indian team, who took the knee ahead of the game, a gesture against racism and discrimination, hadn’t commented on the abuse, as of Monday afternoon in India.
