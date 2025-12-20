India Can Be the 1st Team in History to Defend T20 World Cup Title: Irfan Pathan

Is the Men’s T20 World Cup the most challenging title to defend in all of cricket?

The 50-over variant has been successfully defended. West Indies achieved the feat in 1979, while Australia went a step further, winning three consecutive titles between 1999 and 2007. In the women’s game, Australia have defended both the 50-over and the T20 World Cups. That same powerhouse also managed to retain the other active ICC multi-nation trophy — the ICC Champions Trophy — in 2009.