‘Test Cricket Is the Closest Synergy That You Can Find to Life’ — R Ashwin

Playing in his 100th Test match for India, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin emphasised on the importance of playing the longer format of the game in his speech after head coach Rahul Dravid gave him a special memento cap to mark the momentous occasion.

Ashwin, who debuted in Tests in November 2011 against the West Indies, becomes the 14th Indian player to play 100 Test matches for India. The veteran off-spinner also becomes just the second bowler after Muttiah Muralitharan to achieve 500 wickets in less than 100 Test matches.

“Most importantly I would like to tell something to the entire cricketing fraternity in our country right now. IPL has been a hugely popular tournament; a lot of kids want to play T20 and get into the IPL. I really do wish them the best and that they get there.