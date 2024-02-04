Ind vs Eng 2nd Test, Day 3: Crawley; Rehan Ahmed Unbeaten, Eng Need 332 to Win

The post-tea session saw Rehan strike early as Bharat mistimed his pull to wide mid-on, while Hartley took out Kuldeep Yadav, whose top-edge on slog-sweep was caught at mid-wicket. Ashwin was dropped at slip and bided his time before swatting Rehan down the ground for four, followed by a lofted six in the same region and a four coming via a sweep off the leg-spinner.

The 26-run stand for the ninth wicket was broken when Hartley had Jasprit Bumrah edging to gully and Rehan ended India’s innings in the next over when Ben Foakes took a sharp catch of a faint outside edge coming off Ashwin’s bat, with the hosts losing their last six wickets for 44 runs.

In the morning session, James Anderson made crucial breakthroughs by dismissing Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (scoring 13 off 21) and Yashasvi Jaiswal for 17 runs off 27 balls, who had scored a double-century in the first innings.