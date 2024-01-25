Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Eng Opt To Bat First, India Pick Axar Over Kuldeep

England captain Ben Stokes has won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the Test series opener at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

England, who are yet to lose a Test series under Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum since embracing the attacking approach of playing the game in May 2022, are aiming to get a series win in India for the first time since the 2-1 triumph in 2012/13 season.

In the 2021 tour, England had won the opening Test in Chennai, but lost the next three games to lose the series 3-1 to India. India, on the other hand, are unbeaten in 16 home Test series after the 2-1 loss to England.