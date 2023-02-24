IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Date, Time, Tickets Price, How to Book Tickets Online
Follow the steps below to book your IND vs AUS 3rd Test tickets online. Prices are also given below.
The third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is to be played between India and Australia next month. The match is scheduled to be held from 1 to 5 March 2023 and it will start at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on 1 March.
Both the teams- India and Australia will face each other at the Holkar Stadium, Indore. The venue for the 3rd Test was changed recently from HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala since the area is still experiencing harsh winter conditions. India won the first two matches by an inning and 132 runs in the first Test and by 6 wickets in the second test. The 4th and last game will be played in Ahmedabad from 9 to 13 March 2023.
We are here with all the details like price of tickets and process of booking tickets for IND vs AUS 3rd Test match. Follow the below steps to get your tickets online.
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Tickets Price
South Pavilion Tickets:
Lower – Rs 1,476
First Floor – Rs 1,968
Second Floor – Rs 1,722
Third Floor – Rs 1,230
Stand/Gallery Tickets:
East Stand Lower – Rs 315
East Stand First Floor Premium (first few rows close to the ground) – Rs 738
East Stand First Floor Regular (rows behind premium) – Rs 677
East Stand Second Floor – Rs 525
West Stand Lower – Rs 420
West Stand First Floor Premium (first few rows close to the ground) – Rs 861
West Stand First Floor Regular (rows behind premium) – Rs 800
West Stand Second Floor – Rs 738
How to Book IND vs AUS 3rd Test Tickets Online?
Visit the Paytm Insider website or app at https://insider.in/3rd-test-india-v-australia-march-2023/article
On the homepage, search for "3rd Test Match India v Australia, Indore" and click on "Buy Now"
Choose a desired seat and price category on the page.
You can choose up to four per user and then click on "Buy".
You will have to enter the required details and complete the payment
You will get your IND vs AUS 3rd Test tickets.
IND vs AUS IND vs AUS 3rd Test
