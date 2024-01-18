Rinku Is Coming of Age, Creates Impression Everytime He Gets Opportunity: Rohit

Following a thrilling win, coming after two super overs, in the final T20I against Afghanistan, India captain Rohit Sharma was all in praise of middle-order batter Rinku Singh, saying the left-hander is coming of age and is creating an impression every time he’s got an opportunity.

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday night, Rohit became the first man to hit five T20I centuries through his 121 not out off 69 balls as India made 212/4. More importantly, he shared a 190-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Rinku, who was unbeaten on 69 off 39 balls. It also became India’s highest partnership for the fifth wicket in T20Is, breaking the previous record of 113 set by Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya.