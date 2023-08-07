ICC World Cup 2023: Australia Announce Preliminary Squad, Labuschagne Left Out

"We view a period of enforced rest for Pat as a positive ahead of this important World Cup campaign. There are still a number of games he could play before the World Cup which is more than enough for him to have a strong preparation," said Bailey.

Australia will prepare for the World Cup with a five-match series against South Africa next month and the likes of Tanveer and Hardie are sure to be given the chance to impress during those matches.

While Tanveer has been a part of previous T20I tours for Australia, he is yet to win a debut and could be another spin option alongside Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa on the spin-friendly Indian pitches sides are expected to encounter.