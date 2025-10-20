Women's World Cup: Despite Bowling Only 112 Overs, Sri Lanka On Brink Of Exit

On Monday, 20 October, Sri Lanka could be playing their penultimate match at the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup. Yet, it might not feel that way, for they have barely played.

Mathematically, no team is yet out of contention for the semi-finals, and with their final two matches against the tournament’s lowest-ranked sides — Bangladesh and Pakistan — Sri Lanka might still dare to dream. Yet, on the eve of their clash with Bangladesh, their story remains one of what might have been — and through no fault of their own.