Women’s T20 WC: Can India’s ‘Best Ever’ Squad Finally Conquer Maiden ICC Crown?

“I am going with the same excitement as I had when I was just a 19-year-old,” said Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, prior to the commencement of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.
Not exactly 19, but Kaur had just turned 20 when she competed in the inaugural edition of this competition, way back in 2009.
She might not be keen on dwelling on the memory of what transpired in the semi-final in Nottingham. Chasing a target of 146 against New Zealand, the Indian batters’ performance might not be equated with downing tools, yet, one might have accused them of delinquency. India posted a meek 93/9 in response. Kaur did not help her team’s cause, getting out on a golden duck.
That, though, was a 20-year-old neophyte in 2009. In 2024, Kaur – now a 35-year-old veteran – flaunts an aura of confidence when she says “If we play our best cricket, we can beat Australia any day and any time.”
The same Australia, who have won six of the eighth editions of the Women’s T20 World Cup, and all of the last three. Kaur’s conviction is not only a reflection of her improvement over the past decade and a half, but from the macrocosmic perspective, a holistic portrayal of the amelioration of women’s cricket in India.
Indeed, on 4 October, India are the favourites to beat New Zealand.
India now has a Women’s Premier League, and whilst disparagers might highlight how it came into being 15 years since the men’s Indian Premier League’s inception, the duration might be considered acceptable in a country where, in some high courts, the average duration for which cases remain pending range from 7 to 10 years.
Indeed, Indian women’s cricket has improved by leaps and bounds.
Albeit, there is no ICC trophy to ratify the claim.
Could it be this year? Can Australia be dethroned, or will the wait elongate?
Here’s a detailed look into India’s chances of winning their maiden ICC crown:
Form Guide – How Have India Performed in T20Is Recently?
India have demonstrated promising form in T20I cricket, albeit their otherwise consistent offerings have occasionally been marred by a few surprises.
The year began with a 1-2 series defeat to Australia, a result that didn’t surprise many. What did, however, was the stunning ease with which India took the first game, winning by nine wickets with 14 deliveries to spare.
It was followed by a comfortable 5-0 win against Bangladesh, a 1-1 tie against South Africa, and eventually, five consecutive victories at the Asia Cup – neither of the quintet being edge-of-the-seat thrillers.
In the final, however, Kaur’s team was defeated by the Sri Lankans, further inciting the question of the ability – or the lack of it – to deliver when the stakes are at their highest.
Notably, the players have worked with a psychologist since.
India’s record in T20Is this year:
Matches – 16
Won – 11
Lost – 4
No Result – 1
Win Percentage – 68.75%
India’s Most Potent Weapon – The Shafali-Smriti Duo
Among India’s most potent weapons is the opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Since 2023, the pair has cumulatively scored 1645 runs in 34 T20Is, averaging 31 and boasting a strike rate of 121.7.
In fact, no team has scored more runs than India (1069) in the first six overs in T20I cricket since last year.
Most runs scored in the first six overs in T20Is by openers, since 2023:
1. India – 1069
2. Sri Lanka – 1056
3. South Africa – 933
4. Australia – 760
5. United Arab Emirates – 750
The Indian openers’ average in the first six overs is 35.63, behind only Australia and Sri Lanka among the teams who are competing in the T20 World Cup. In terms of strike rate in powerplay, too, the Indian openers’ figure (114.95) ranks third among the participants, behind England and Australia.
In terms of individual statistics, Smriti Mandhana ranks third on the run-scoring chart of openers since 2023, with 928 runs, whilst with 717 runs, Shafali Verma ranks eighth.
Spinners – The Potential Powerbrokers for India
With the competition being held in the United Arab Emirates, spinners are almost certain to be powerbrokers. It has been evident in India’s two warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa, wherein, 10 of the 14 wickets India took came from the tweakers.
Fortunately, India boasts one of the most versatile and effective spin units in the tournament, featuring the quartet of Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil and Asha Sobhana. Since 2023, Indian spinners have scalped 133 wickets, behind only Sri Lanka (173) among the T20 World Cup participants.
Wickets scalped by spinners in T20Is since 2023 (among T20 World Cup participants):
1. Sri Lanka – 173
2. India – 133
3. Pakistan – 131
4. England – 121
5. Bangladesh – 111
The Indian spinners’ cumulative economy rate of merely 6.06 runs per over is second to only Scotland, who have played significantly fewer matches during this period. Moreover, the cumulative average of 16.53 is topped only by Scotland and England.
Deepti, notably, is second on the wicket-taking chart of spinners since 2023, with 44 scalps in 33 matches.
Will Middle-Order Be India’s Achilles’ Heel?
For all of their firepower at the top order, which features skipper Kaur following Mandhana and Verma, India are far from the best when it comes to batting at the death. There is a clear over-reliance on the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh to provide late acceleration, while also shielding the tail from exposure.
India’s strike rate in death overs (16-20) since 2023 is merely 131.26, which ranks fifth among the T20 World Cup participants.
Strike rates in death overs (16-20) in T20I cricket since 2023:
1. Australia – 154.11
2. England – 153.81
3. South Africa – 141.03
4. Sri Lanka – 132.07
5. India – 131.26
The Path to (Potential) Glory
India are placed in what is being called the ‘Group of Death,’ alongside Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. With all but one team ranked higher than Kaur’s team in ICC’s T20I team rankings – no prizes for guessing, it’s Australia – India are, at the very least, expected to qualify for the semi-final.
The challenge will arrive in the knockouts. Should India finish second in the group, they are likely to face England, who are primed to top Group B standings. The Lionesses have won five of their last seven T20I meetings against India, and will not be too concerned about the pitches in the UAE, for in their arsenal, they possess the ever-so-efficacious Sophie Ecclestone.
India’s group-stage schedule:
4 October – India vs New Zealand
6 October – Pakistan vs India
9 October – India vs Sri Lanka
13 October – Australia vs India
Australia Remain the Firm Favourites
Australia, beyond any doubt, will start as favourites. The chasing pack have closed the gap to some extent, albeit no team has as well-rounded a squad as the six-time champions, featuring the likes of skipper Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney at the top, Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris at the death, exemplary pacers in Megan Schutt and Tayla Vlaeminck, alongside utilitarian spinners in Alana King and Sophie Molineux.
For India to topple the reigning champions, several factors must converge: the top-order needs to fire, the spinners must dominate, and winning the toss could be pivotal, especially with dew expected to play a crucial role in the UAE.
Nonetheless, with the captain stating this is India’s ‘best ever’ team at a T20 World Cup, fans can be hopeful of witnessing the best ever performance.
Best ever, so far. It only gets better from here.
