T20 World Cup: Shafali, Poonam Guide India to 18-Run Win vs B’desh

Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav delivered yet again with timely dismissals to lead India to a comfortable 18-run win over Bangladesh in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match in Perth on Monday.

Invited to bat, a substantial partnership eluded them after a fiery start but India still managed to post a competitive 142 for six at the WACA ground.

India were off to a flying start with opener Shafali Verma (39 of 17 balls) coming out all guns blazing in the Group A game.