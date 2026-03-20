ICC Announces Official Supporter of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced Kettle Chips as an Official Supporter of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, to be held in England and Wales from 12 June to 5 July.
The association adds the premium FMCG brand to the tournament’s partner portfolio, strengthening the ICC’s commercial framework while reinforcing its commitment to building a robust ecosystem around its women’s events and engaging strong local brand partners to expand the tournament’s reach and impact.
The Kettle Chips brand aligns strongly with the fast-paced, high-octane spectacle of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The partnership also reflects the growing commercial momentum and rising brand interest in global women’s cricket tournaments, with companies such as Google and Unilever already associated with the ICC women’s events.
As part of this partnership, Kettle Chips will retail co-branded packs across the United Kingdom throughout the tournament and will run a suite of fan activations in stadiums to help enhance the spectators’ experience.
Kettle Chips will also support the game’s evolution from the grassroots up, by championing a more inclusive environment and helping to lower the barriers to entry into the game. The partnership will play its part in an on-going effort to entice new fans into the sport and fuel a new generation of players who experience the empowerment and community spirit that team sport provides.
We are excited to welcome Kettle Chips as an official partner for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. Kettle joins a strong group of brands supporting the tournament, underlining the growing commercial strength of women’s cricket and the immense global reach the sport now commands. Women’s cricket is in a period of unprecedented growth, and this World Cup serves as a vital catalyst for that momentum. Bringing strong consumer brands into the tournament helps increase visibility, create new ways for fans to engage, and build further commercial impact for the game. We look forward to delivering an exciting fan experience for supporters across the UK.Anurag Dahiya, ICC Chief Commercial Officer
Kettle Chips is really excited to partner with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, a move that aligns our gourmet brand with an international league of courage and community. By supporting the tournament, we aren't just putting chips in hands, we are standing behind the players who are leading the face of cricket, making sure the sport is as inclusive at the local club level as it is on the world stage.Michael Inpong, Chief Marketing Officer at Valeo Foods UK